People may have been living in West Broadway trailer destroyed by fire, officials say

A storage trailer destroyed by a fire Saturday may have served as a temporary home for people, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Emergency crews arrived to the fire on Sherbrook Street near Broadway to find thick, black smoke and flames inside the trailer early Saturday afternoon. Neighbours said it was owned by a pawn shop on Sherbrook Street and used for furniture storage.

"Firefighters are still searching inside," Brian Marchak, the platoon chief in charge, said just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

"Right now, I can't verify whether there was anybody inside or not."

Firefighters remove a wall of the trailer. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

The fire service received reports homeless people were using the trailer for shelter, said Marchak.

An investigator has yet to go inside. It's unclear whether the trailer is safe to enter, because the fire weakened the walls and the roof.

Efforts to put out the fire were briefly delayed until Manitoba Hydro could shut off power to the trailer, Marchak said. Once the power to the trailer was shut down, crews were able to cut off walls to the trailer and quickly put the fire out.

The intersection of Maryland Street, a block over from Sherbrook, and Broadway remains blocked off to vehicles.