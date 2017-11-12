Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl says a man stopped and offered her a ride — then got out of his car and stood there, asking if she was sure.

The teen was walking in the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue, just north of Silver Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, police said.

She told police a grey, four-door car pulled up from behind her and stopped a short distance in front of her.

The driver of the car rolled down his window and offered a ride, police said.

When she said no, the man reportedly got out of his car and asked if she was sure she didn't want a ride. The teenager told police that he closed his door and remained outside the vehicle. That's when she ran, and called police.

The man is described as about 40 years old, with light brown skin and a medium build. He is approximately five-foot-nine tall with short black hair and a short, black, thick beard. He was wearing a black jacket. He did not have an accent, police said.

Police said they have limited information about the incident but are investigating.

The vehicle is described as an older model four-door grey car with a "boxy" design, black handles and black trim. The girl did not get the car's licence plate.