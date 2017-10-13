A 30-year-old man from Red Deer, Alta., was caught in a Winnipeg hotel with a notebook full of credit card information belonging to other people.

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a man using a stolen credit card.

Officers found him in a hotel room near the airport along with a woman and "several suspicious items related to fraud and identity theft," Winnipeg police spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

Among the items seized were two drivers' licences in the names of other people, two cheques in the names of other people, a laptop computer, laminating papers and break-in tools.

"However, the very concerning item here is that there was notes that contained a number of names and a number of credit card numbers. We're talking a notebook full of information," Skrabek said.

"Fortunately it's now in our custody. Hopefully, that information hasn't passed the point where it was [in the notebook]."

The man has been charged with numerous counts related to fraud and forgery, as well as possession of break-in instruments and possession of documents relating to someone else's identity.

The woman with him was found to be wanted on a warrant. She was arrested and later released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.