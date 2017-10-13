A 30-year-old man from Red Deer, Alta., was caught in a Winnipeg hotel with a notebook full of credit card information belonging to other people.
Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a man using a stolen credit card.
Officers found him in a hotel room near the airport along with a woman and "several suspicious items related to fraud and identity theft," Winnipeg police spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek said.
- Credit card fraud, identity thefts net 4 arrests in Calgary
- Four from Toronto arrested in Sarnia for $30K credit card fraud
Among the items seized were two drivers' licences in the names of other people, two cheques in the names of other people, a laptop computer, laminating papers and break-in tools.
"However, the very concerning item here is that there was notes that contained a number of names and a number of credit card numbers. We're talking a notebook full of information," Skrabek said.
"Fortunately it's now in our custody. Hopefully, that information hasn't passed the point where it was [in the notebook]."
The man has been charged with numerous counts related to fraud and forgery, as well as possession of break-in instruments and possession of documents relating to someone else's identity.
The woman with him was found to be wanted on a warrant. She was arrested and later released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.