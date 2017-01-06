Friday morning was a violent one on Winnipeg streets, with numerous crashes reported around the city.

One of them involved a police cruiser that collided with another vehicle downtown at Fort Street and York Avenue around 7 a.m. The driver of the non-police vehicle was sent to hospital in stable condition.

Video from the surveillance camera of a nearby business shows the cruiser go through a red light without its emergency lights flashing.

Police spokesman Const. Rob Carver said the officer driving the cruiser didn't have the lights or siren on because he was not intending to go through the light. He hit a patch of ice and was unable to stop.

In all, CBC traffic reporter Trevor Dineen said there were half a dozen crashes during the morning commute.

A light snowfall, combined with cold streets plowed to an icy sheen, made driving conditions quite slick.

A car was heavily damaged after a crash at Victor Street and Portage Avenue. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A tow truck hooks up an SUV after a crash at St. Matthews Avenue and Ferry Road. (Trevor Dineen/CBC)