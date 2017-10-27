Road conditions are better in Winnipeg, but the city faced a bit of traffic havoc Thursday evening.

Icy streets and bridges resulted in crashes involving 97 vehicles, according to police.

While no one was seriously hurt, nine people, including two infants, were transported to hospitals in stable condition, while "countless" others declined medical attention for minor injuries, police said.

The wintry blast moved through southern Manitoba, first as rain and then snow. Around 6 p.m., police began getting calls about "a large number of motor vehicle collisions that were occurring in quick succession throughout the city."

The crashes, most involving multiple vehicles, happened in 15 different locations, 14 of which were bridges, police said.

Of the 97 vehicles involved, 55 had to be towed away.

At its peak, the Winnipeg Police Service had 30 units — general patrol, community support and cadets — managing the scenes.

Concerned about the dangerous conditions, police closed the 14 bridges until city crews could sand them. The bridges were reopened after four hours.

Thursday's bedlam is a good reminder for people to start adjusting their driving habits, police said.

"With the onset of temperatures below freezing … slower speeds, longer stopping distances and increased caution will be necessary for safe travel," a news release from the police service said.

