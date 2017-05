One person is in hospital after a crash between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck in Winnipeg.

It happened around 5 a.m. at Wilkes Avenue and Harstone Road in the western part of the city.

The injured person, a male, was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

He was the lone person in the SUV, according to police, who had no information about his age.

A section of eastbound Wilkes was closed for several hours as police investigated. It reopened just after 10 a.m.