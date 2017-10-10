The deteriorating condition of a person injured in a morning crash near Winnipeg's downtown forced police to close down part of Portage Avenue for about 90 minutes during the afternoon commute.

There were two incidents in the area on Tuesday, the first involving a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street. That incident, which occurred around 6:30 a.m. CT, sent a female passenger to hospital in stable condition, said police.

In another incident a few streets over at Portage and Langside Street, a pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle about 9:30 a.m. CT. Police said at the time that a man — who was responsive at the scene — was taken to Health Sciences Centre in stable condition.

At some point, the condition of one of the victims from one of the incidents deteriorated, said police, prompting them to announce the closure of Portage Avenue from Sherbrook to Langside several hours later to do accident reconstruction.

Evidence markers were placed on the eastbound lanes of Portage Avenue, several hours after the crash occurred. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Police said the incident they were investigating further was the Sherbrook Street crash. However, several evidence markers were seen near the scene where the pedestrian was hit.

Police weren't immediately available to clarify which incident was being investigated.

The street was reopened to traffic about 4:30 p.m. CT, about 90 minutes after it had been closed.

