Three people were sent to hospital and morning rush hour traffic was tangled in Winnipeg's St. Vital area after a crash between a city bus and a pickup truck.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Roads in the area reopened by afternoon, police said shortly after 2 p.m.

Two people were initially listed in unstable condition and one was in stable condition, but they were all stable by afternoon, police said.

Police did not provide information about which vehicle the injured people were in.

Earlier in the day, Warde Avenue was closed between Dakota Street and Paddington Road, while John Forsyth Road was closed between Ashford Drive and Burland Avenue.