Four people were rushed to hospital after a crash Wednesday morning that has blocked traffic at one of Winnipeg's biggest intersections.

A taxi cab and pickup truck collided just before 6 a.m. at St. Anne's Road and Fermor Avenue, where the Trans-Canada Highway cuts through the city, police said.

A damaged pickup truck straddles the median on Fermor Avenue after a crash. (Abdoulaye Cissoko/CBC)

At least one of the four people in hospital is listed in unstable condition.

Police called it "a major car accident" and said traffic probably will be blocked in all directions for several hours.

"Please avoid the area," Staff Sgt. Bob Chrismas tweeted.