Skip to Main Content
Crash knocks down hydro pole, power out for some on Henderson Highway

Notifications

Crash knocks down hydro pole, power out for some on Henderson Highway

The lights are out for a few Manitoba Hydro customers on Henderson Highway after a car crashed into a hydro pole in the area early Friday.

Crews working to replace pole, restore power

CBC News ·
Crews from Manitoba Hydro work to replace a pole on Henderson Highway near Roosevelt Place after a crash early Friday. (Gary Soliak/CBC)

The lights are out for a few Manitoba Hydro customers on Henderson Highway after a car crashed into a hydro pole in the area early Friday.

Manitoba Hydro said 21 customers were left without power after a car slammed into the pole at Roosevelt Place in Winnipeg around 4:30 a.m.

There's no word if anyone was hurt, but the crash knocked down the pole.

Manitoba Hydro expects power to be restored for the 21 customers by noon Friday. (Gary Soliak/CBC)

Crews were sent to repair the pole and the line.

It could be noon before the pole is replaced and power is restored, Manitoba Hydro staff said.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us