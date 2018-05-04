Crash knocks down hydro pole, power out for some on Henderson Highway

The lights are out for a few Manitoba Hydro customers on Henderson Highway after a car crashed into a hydro pole in the area early Friday.

Manitoba Hydro said 21 customers were left without power after a car slammed into the pole at Roosevelt Place in Winnipeg around 4:30 a.m.

There's no word if anyone was hurt, but the crash knocked down the pole.

Manitoba Hydro expects power to be restored for the 21 customers by noon Friday. (Gary Soliak/CBC)

Crews were sent to repair the pole and the line.

It could be noon before the pole is replaced and power is restored, Manitoba Hydro staff said.

