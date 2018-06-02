Skip to Main Content
Motorcycle rider critical after Portage Avenue crash

Motorcycle rider critical after Portage Avenue crash

A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after a crash on Portage Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Police close west and eastbound traffic lanes at Home Street

CBC News ·
Police investigate a crash between a motorcycle and minivan at Portage Avenue near Home Street Saturday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A motorcycle rider is in critical condition in hospital after a serious crash on Portage Avenue Saturday afternoon.

A minivan and motorcycle collided on the westbound side of Portage between Home and Arlington streets around 2:15 p.m., Winnipeg police said.
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after a crash on Portage Avenue Saturday afternoon (Travis Golby/CBC)

East and westbound lanes of Portage are closed around the collision scene as police investigate.

