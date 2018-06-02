A motorcycle rider is in critical condition in hospital after a serious crash on Portage Avenue Saturday afternoon.

A minivan and motorcycle collided on the westbound side of Portage between Home and Arlington streets around 2:15 p.m., Winnipeg police said. A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after a crash on Portage Avenue Saturday afternoon (Travis Golby/CBC)

East and westbound lanes of Portage are closed around the collision scene as police investigate.

Emergency crews are at Portage & Home due to a serious MVC. Westbound Portage is closed to traffic. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WPGTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WPGTMC</a> —@wpgpolice

