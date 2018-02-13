Police arrested the driver of a commercial semi-trailer truck accused of running over a man in his 80s last week.

Const. Rob Carver said Tuesday that officers arrested a 49-year-old semi driver in connection with a crash Thursday at Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Pembina Highway.

The semi driver allegedly clipped the side mirrors of a GMC truck being driven by the older man. The man caught up to the semi, got out and started discussing what happened with the driver at a stop.

"The semi driver was not co-operative," Carver said. "The male fell off the side of the semi, a male in his 80s, and was driven over by the semi twice.

"Surprisingly it looks like he will survive."

Last weekend, police put a call out to the public for any witnesses of the crash. They also said they believed a Good Samaritan stopped to help the injured man and they wanted that person to step forward.

The semi-trailer driver has been charged with careless driving and failing to exchange particulars with the other man, among other offences.

He has been released on a promise to appear in court.