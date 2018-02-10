Police are looking to speak with a Good Samaritan who stopped to help after a crash on Bishop Grandin Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Police Service Traffic Division is investigating the crash, which happened in the eastbound lane of Bishop Grandin Boulevard near the Pembina Highway underpass around 12:40 p.m.

Police say an elderly driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash between a 2007 GMC Canyon truck and a semi-truck.

Police say a passing motorist, believed to be a man in his 20s, stopped to help, and investigators are asking that man and anyone else who witnessed the crash to call 204-986-6219.