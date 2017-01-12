A section of McPhillips Street is closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles in north Winnipeg.

There are reports that up to 12 vehicles were involved in a crash on McPhillips near Emes Road just after 9 a.m. but poor visibility made it difficult for CBC News reporters to count.

Blizzard conditions have turned roads around the city, and many other parts of the province, slippery and dangerous. Visibility is reduced to near zero in many places.

RCMP said there were more than 30 crashes reported to them by 9:30 a.m.

"Conditions are terrible. We're advising people to not be on the highways if they don't have to. And if they have to, please, please be careful," said RCMP spokeswoman Tara Seel.

A minivan and car were among several vehicles involved in a crash on McPhillips Street near Emes Road. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

An ambulance attends the crash scene on McPhillips Street. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The lights of emergency vehicles are barely visible at a crash scene on McPhillips Street. (Jaison Empson/CBC)