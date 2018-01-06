Emergency crews responded to two highway crashes Saturday evening.

Traffic was at a standstill on westbound Centreport Canada Way after a semi jackknifed near Sturgeon Road at about 5 p.m.

RCMP said the semi blocked both westbound lanes of Centreport Canada Way for more than an hour before police were able to get one lane open to traffic.

Nobody was injured.

Shortly after the crash, emergency crews responded to what appeared to be a single vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway near the Highway 6 turnoff.

STARS air ambulance paramedics load an injured person into a helicopter Saturday after a crash on the Perimeter Highway near the Highway 6 turnoff. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

Police haven't provided further details on the crash, but a CBC News camera operator witnessed several police and emergency vehicles at the scene. Emergency crews appeared to work on an injured person next to a pick-up truck that was turned over on its side in the ditch.

The injured person was taken from the scene by STARS Air Ambulance.

Police have not yet commented on the person's condition or what led to the crash.