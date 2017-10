A crash sent a pedestrian to hospital in critical condition Saturday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., a 20-year-old man got off a Winnipeg Transit bus near Plessis Road and Ravelston Avenue West. He was trying to cross Plessis Road when a southbound vehicle hit him.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital and he has since been upgraded to stable.

Police are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information can call 204-986-6271.

More news from CBC Manitoba: