A teenage girl is dead after a crash just outside of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Man., Friday night.

Manitou and Treherne RCMP were called to the two-vehicle crash on Provincial Road 244, roughly two kilometres south of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, just before 10 p.m.

Police say a southbound vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old girl from the RM of Lorne crossed over the centre line and hit a northbound semi-trailer being driven by a 42-year-old man from Carman. The force of the crash pushed both the car and the semi-trailer into the ditch, say RCMP.

The 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-trailer and his 46-year-old female passenger were not hurt.

Police continue to investigate, but say alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.

Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes is 109 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.