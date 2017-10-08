A woman was taken to hospital after an SUV rolled after crashing with a car near Carberry, Man., on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called at about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 1 and 5, just north of the western Manitoba town, which is located about 160 km west of Winnipeg.

RCMP said a northbound Black 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an 81-year-old man from Carberry collided with a westbound Grey 2007 Honda Civic driven by an 18-year-old Brandon resident.

The SUV rolled in the crash and an 81-year-old woman was trapped inside. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being extricated by firefighters.

Charges are pending against the driver of the SUV.

RCMP say everyone was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor.

Police urged travellers to properly yield right of way and not proceed into intersections until safe to do so.