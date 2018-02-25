One person was taken to hospital following a crash that closed part of Main Street for a time Sunday.

Police diverted northbound traffic into the southbound lane near Armstrong Avenue where a single vehicle could be seen sitting on its roof in the middle of the road over the supper hour.

Emergency responders were called to the crash shortly after 5 p.m.

There's no word on what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved and police couldn't give an update on the victim's condition later in the evening Sunday.

The roadway has since reopened.