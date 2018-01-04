A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash on Lakewood Boulevard between Fermor Avenue and Vermillion Road.

A vehicle hit a pedestrian around 8 a.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was initially taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police closed Lakewood for a little more than an hour, but it was reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

A Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson said it's too early to say whether charges could be laid.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

