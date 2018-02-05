A 44-year-old man is in hospital and a 32-year-old man has been charged after a hit-and-run in Winnipeg's West End.

The 44-year-old man had been walking on a Lipton Street sidewalk and was crossing Wellington Avenue when he was hit by a car around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, police said.

The impact sent him rolling over the hood and roof of the car, then onto the pavement. The driver kept going, leaving the man lying on the road, police said.

A passerby stopped, called 911 and did first aid on the man until emergency services arrived, police said. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

He has severe injuries to his lower body, police spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

Witnesses gave police information that led officers to a residence where the 32-year-old driver was arrested.

He has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving carelessly.

Had he remained at the scene, there's a good chance the driver would not be in any trouble today, Skrabek said

The pedestrian was visually impaired "so there are other things at play that may have resulted in the accident," she said.

The weather was stormy with blowing snow, so the driver's view could have been hindered, she also said.

"But the issue here is the driver didn't stop," she said.

"I know it's horrifying if you do hit somebody. However, stopping at the scene would more than likely avoid charges if it was simply just that, an accident."