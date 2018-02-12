A crash on Highway 8 sent two people to hospital on Sunday, RCMP say.

RCMP were called to a crash on Highway 8 and Netley Road, northwest of Petersfield, Man., at about 3:30 p.m.

A car driven by a 79-year-old man from Winnipeg and an SUV driven by a 55-year-old man from the rural municipality of Gimli had crashed.

Both were taken to hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries," RCMP said.

One of the drivers was extricated from his vehicle and flown to Winnipeg on the STARS air ambulance, police said.

Police haven't provided details about how the crash happened. The highway was closed for an investigation and traffic was diverted.

The collision followed an earlier crash Sunday on Highway 9 southeast of Clandeboye, Man., about 20 kilometres away. A Winnipeg man, 57, died after that head-on collision at about 1:15 p.m.