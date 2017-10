A crash in East Kildonan sent two people to hospital and shut down parts of Henderson Highway Saturday night..

The collision between an SUV and car happened at Henderson Highway near McLeod Avenue in front of the Curtis Gordon Motor Hotel at around 8:45 pm.

Police say one person remains in serious condition in hospital, while the other person sustained minor injuries.

No other details were released.

Winnipeg police were still at the crash site as at 5:30 am this morning.