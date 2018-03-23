Car crashes and rolls into Winnipeg firehall

Three people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a Winnipeg firehall, ending up on its side and surrounded in broken parts and a traffic sign.

Police say the injuries do not appear to be serious.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at Firehall No. 9 on Marion Street, near the intersection with Panet Road.

Three people were sent to hospital after the crash Friday morning on Marion Street. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The car remains on its side, partly inside the middle bay door of the firehall garage, as of 7 a.m. The driveway area in front of the garage is littered in broken car parts as well as a bent and broken metal pole and "no parking" sign.

Police have not released information on the ages or genders of the people that were in the car.



No one in the firehall was hurt.