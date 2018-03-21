A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Smith Street and York Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. All northbound traffic on Smith is now blocked, starting at Broadway.

Pylons are being used to mark evidence where the person was hit. (Sabrina Carnevale/CBC)

Crumpled clothing can be seen on the street, while pylons are being used to mark evidence. Police tape surrounds the intersection.

Police have little information on the person's condition.