A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to Smith Street and York Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. All northbound traffic on Smith is now blocked, starting at Broadway.
Crumpled clothing can be seen on the street, while pylons are being used to mark evidence. Police tape surrounds the intersection.
Police have little information on the person's condition.
Crash update — police have now closed Smith at Broadway, earlier crash at Smith and York, several crews on the scene and yellow tape is up, anticipating long-term closure
