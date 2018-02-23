A crash involving a Winnipeg Transit bus has sent several people to hospital, including one in critical condition.

The bus and a car collided just before 4 a.m. Friday Goulet Street near Traverse Avenue, in the St. Boniface neighbourhood.

No information is available from police on exactly how many people were rushed to hospital or their conditions, aside from the one listed as critical.

Police tape surrounds the scene of the crash on Goulet Street early Friday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A spokesperson with the transit union said the driver of the bus is among them, but is being examined as a precautionary measure and is expected to be OK.

Goulet is closed and police tape surrounds the scene, where a car with a heavily-damaged front end sits in the road with the bus nearby.

Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is being rerouted.