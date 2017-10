One person was airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg and three others were sent to a local hospital after a crash in Brandon Friday morning.

Police say alcohol and excessive speed are believed to have played a part in the two-vehicle crash, which happened at about 2:40 a.m. on Lorne Avenue.

Police are still investigating and have no additional information on the cause or the condition of the victims.

The 400-block of Lorne Avenue remains blocked to traffic.