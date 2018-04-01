Crash on Archibald Street sends two to hospital

Two women are in hospital after a crash on Archibald Street Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash near the corner of Archibald Street and Elizabeth Road around 5:50 p.m.

Police say two women, the passenger and driver of one of the vehicles, were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Both women have since been upgraded to stable condition.

No one else was injured in the crash, say police.

Northbound Archibald Street was closed to traffic between Elizabeth Road and Cottonwood Road after the crash, but police said the roadway was opening up again by 9 p.m.

