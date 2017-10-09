The owner of Crampton's Market has teamed up with the Bear Clan to make sure none of their food goes to waste as the farmers market season draws to a close.

Erin Crampton says she's often asked what she does with leftover produce, and some people ask her if she plans on selling it at half-price.

"And I say 'never, no.' Because if you have a car, and you can get here, I'm not going to discount our prices so that I can make a little bit of money. There are so many people in need and doing great things in our community and that's who we want to support at the end of our season," said Crampton.

Truckload of leftovers headed off with the inspiring James Favel of @bearclanmb Happy thanksgiving, and thank you for all that you do! pic.twitter.com/DA1oqQWYJj — @Cramptonsmarket

Bear Clan executive director James Favel has been picking up pallets of food in his truck and distributing it to organizations around the city working with people in need. On Sunday, he delivered a pallet of food to Ndinawe, an inner city outreach and resource centre.

He will be making more deliveries later this week.

James Favel, executive director of the Bear Clan Patrol, distributes food from Crampton's Market to organizations and individuals in the community. (CBC)

"It's important to me that this food doesn't go to waste and that this community gets the benefit of it, and I'll make whatever sacrifices necessary to see that through," said Favel.

Crampton first contacted Favel last year after hearing about the work of the Bear Clan, a volunteer community patrol group that formed in the North End.

"I just love the stuff that he's been doing. I feel that he and the Bear Clan have done more for reconciliation in this province than any government organization, than any other volunteer organization. I love what they do and the feeling of community, of we are all in this together, and so I want to support them however we can."

Throughout the summer, whenever Crampton received a shipment of food that was edible, but not saleable, she would call Favel. If any organization wasn't able to take the food, Favel would give it to people on the street.

Favel says this past summer, he's delivered 12.5 tons of produce to people in the community, largely on his own dime and his own time.

However, he acknowledges he couldn't do what he does without a large team of volunteers to help him. "We are very fortunate that we have such a wonderful group of volunteers that come out and support us and make all of this possible. Without them I'm just a crazy guy from the North End."

In addition to distributing food through the Bear Clan, Crampton also works with the Manitoba Islamic Association to distribute food to refugee families. This year she used the profits from her weekly food box program to give organic produce to 12 families.

"I feel so amazingly fortunate that I can make the choices to give away all of this beautiful food to people who have had so many more struggles than I have," Crampton said.

"If we can all just help each other and realize that we are all in this together, give what you can."