A massive drop in donations over this Christmas season compared to years gone by has left the future of Craig Street Cats uncertain, says executive director Lynne Scott.

Scott said donations to the cat shelter during the 2016 holiday season are down 60 per cent compared to the average of holiday donations over the past five years.

"Without some help pretty quick, we're going to be pushing it to get through the next three months," she said.

"There's no cushion."

The non-profit cat rescue on St. James Street has been operating for nine years. Scott said it's the largest cat-specific animal welfare organization in Winnipeg, and cares for more than 750 cats

Scott said the shelter relies on holiday donations to run. She was hoping to bring in around $100,000 this holiday season, but only raised about $40,000.

"We had seen a downward trend earlier in the year, but nothing like this. Nothing," Scott said.