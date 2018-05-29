Multiple train cars derailed just outside Winnipeg

Sections of two Manitoba highways are closed Tuesday evening after several train cars were derailed just outside Winnipeg.

The derailment happened just after 6 p.m. on the Canadian Pacific Railway line near Rosser, Man., just northwest of the city, RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre wrote in an email.

"No word on cause of the derailment but reports that a strong thunderstorm blew through the area at the time," Manaigre wrote.

Approximately 13 cars derailed in the incident and the cause is under investigation, a CP Rail spokesperson said in an email Tuesday night.

The spokesperson said it was an intermodal train — that is, one carrying shipping containers on flatcars — heading east.

There were no injuries and no public safety issues as a result of the derailment, he added.

CP sent teams to begin the cleanup process, the spokesperson said.

Provincial Road 221 is closed between Road 3E to PR 322 due to the derailment.

Provincial Road 334, from Farmer Road to PR 221, is also closed.