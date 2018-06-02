Couple makes plea for thief to return irreplaceable items

A woman, who is a victim of a break and enter that occurred in the Jefferson neighbourhood last night, is making a public plea to the thief to get her irreplaceable items back.

"All all items are meaningless to [you] but they are incredibly meaningful to us. There are a lot of souvenirs and keepsakes … pictures … and we would do whatever we could to get them back," Sandra Kantyluk said.

"Even if it meant any sort of reward."

"We understand that sometimes people do terrible or crazy things because of something that is going on in their life and they're desperate and we understand that," she said. "As angry and upset as we are … we would do anything to get those items back."

Kantyluk said some of the items taken include hard drives and old ipads with photos of their 4-year-old son and late dog saved in them, a 20-year-old collection of coins that was meant for the couple's son, gifts and jewellery.

The burglary occurred around 9:30 pm Friday night, when no-one was home, according to Kantyluk.

Glen Kantyluk returned home Friday night to find his bedroom had been trashed by a robber. (Submitted by Glen Kantyluk) She said when her husband returned home he heard the back door slam shut, noticed food from the freezer on their kitchen floor and realized that someone had been in their home.

Apart from the kitchen the thief also obviously went through the bedroom — where many of the personal items were taken from, according to Kantyluk.

The couple is still trying to account for all the missing items.

Winnipeg Police confirmed to CBC News that a residential break-in was reported Friday night at the family's home.