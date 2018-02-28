Brandon police have charged a two people after discovering a stash of counterfeit money a city residence on Tuesday.

Police made the discovery after getting a report from a downtown business that a woman had used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase a small item.

An employee noticed the note was counterfeit after the transaction had been completed and the woman had received change.

Officers were able to identify the suspect after watching video surveillance.

Police said they then searched a residence in the 800 Block of 9th Street and found two machetes. A man in the residence also turned over $2,000 in counterfeit $100 bills.

Police said the woman, 41, initially resisted arrest, and later was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

She has been charged with possession of counterfeit money, using counterfeit money, fraud, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine and and breach of a court order. She was to appear in court Wednesday, police said.

The man, 56, was charged with possession of counterfeit money.

Police said he was released to attend court in April.