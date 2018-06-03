Coun. Russ Wyatt comes out on Pride parade day

Coun. Russ Wyatt came out as a bisexual man on Pride Parade day, marking another significant personal milestone in what's already been an eventful year.

The Transcona councillor, who spent 79 days at a Gimli-area addictions-treatment centre from January to April, attended Winnipeg's 31st Pride parade on Sunday.

"I just came out today as a bisexual man. This is my first Pride. I came out in rehab with the help of some amazing people. And I came out to my immediate family before today," Wyatt said via text.

"I've been living in fear and in a secret double life and it's been very very hard and it's now over. I am grateful to be alive today."

Wyatt was absent from city council from January until May while he underwent addictions treatment at the Aurora Recovery Centre.

He returned to city hall to attend the May council meeting.

​"I have a different outlook on things, a different outlook on life," he said at the council meeting. "I'm happy to be back to work and serve the people."

Several members of council, including Mayor Brian Bowman, have praised Wyatt for seeking addiction treatment and speaking about it publicly.

Wyatt was first elected to council in 2002.