Coun. Jason Schreyer is in expense trouble again after ringing up a $4,600 monthly bill on his taxpayer-funded cellphone.

Council expense records show MTS Mobility handed Schreyer a $4,594.76 bill for his City of Winnipeg mobile phone on March 3.

The Elmwood-East Kildonan councillor said he has paid the city back for the supersized cellular tab, which he blames on data charges incurred during a holiday in the United States.

"I assume that my son was merely using the phone too much for video games. I didn't realize to what extent while driving. he was in the back seat. I wasn't thinking about it," Schreyer said Tuesday at city hall.

Schreyer said he thought he had adequate data coverage. He said he tried to obtain a breakdown of the charges but was unable to do so.

In 2017, he lost the right to use his city credit card after he racked up approximately $57,000 in personal expenses over two years.

He said he paid those expenses back, as well.