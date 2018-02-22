Mayor Brian Bowman and Winnipeg's 15 city councillors won't be allowed to make funding announcements for two months before this fall's election.

Council voted unanimously Thursday in favour of a self-imposed ​announcement blackout period that would cover the 60 days before the Oct. 24 municipal election.

The ban would cover funding from the city's land dedication reserve, community incentive grants and per-capita grants. The move is intended to keep incumbents from having a campaign advantage.

The motion was authored by St. Vital Coun. Brian Mayes and Point Douglas Coun. Mike Pagtakhan, both of whom were criticized for funding announcements made shortly before the 2014 election.

Mayes called the criticism he endured at the time unfair, but said he supported the change.

The provincial government imposes a 90-day pre-election blackout on announcements of almost any nature, except for the issuance of tenders, public health and safety information and regular government reports.