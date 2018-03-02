Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify a number of people they want to question in connection with a serious assault and stabbing that happened in the Corydon Village area in early January.

The images of six men were taken from surveillance video in the area of the 700 block of Corydon, between Cockburn and Hugo streets.

The assault happened Jan. 7 around 1 a.m. Two men, stabbed and rushed to hospital in critical condition, have since been upgraded to stable.

Police want to speak to the men seen in the surveillance images in the continuing investigation..

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals depicted in the images below. https://t.co/Qbp3GqWLR4 pic.twitter.com/67AThELoRX — @wpgpolice