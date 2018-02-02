Read our live coverage of the trial here.

Two homicide detectives who worked on the investigation into Tina Fontaine's death are expected to take the stand Friday in the trial of the man accused of killing her.

Raymond Cormier, 55, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 15-year-old Fontaine, whose body was found on Aug. 17, 2014, near the riverbank north of the Alexander Docks.

Raymond Cormier, 55, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Tina Fontaine. (CBC)

Her body was found wrapped in a duvet filled with rocks weighing 25.5 pounds.

On Thursday, the fourth day of testimony, court heard from two witnesses who said Cormier owned the same duvet.

The two detectives expected to testify Friday, Det. Sgt Myles and Det. Sgt. Jeff Stalker, were the officers who showed the two witnesses a photo of the duvet during the course of the investigation.

The trial, which is expected to last five weeks, is being heard by a jury of eight women and four men before Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal in Winnipeg.

Fontaine's death sparked community-level movements aimed at solving missing persons cases, including the Bear Clan Patrol citizen group, and ignited calls across the country for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

