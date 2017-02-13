A healing ceremony planned for Monday evening will honour the memory of Winnipeg teen Cooper Nemeth, one year after he went missing.

Cooper, 17, was last seen in the early hours of Feb. 14, 2016 after he left a house party.

The River East Collegiate student's disappearance prompted a massive city-wide search. Cooper played centre with the River East Marauders AA hockey team and the last time many of his friends saw him was Feb. 13.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to look for the Grade 12 student, including members of Winnipeg's Bear Clan Patrol.

The Indigenous-led organization is hosting Monday's healing ceremony.

Nearly a week after he was declared missing, Cooper's body was found Feb. 20 in a garbage bin behind a home in East Kildonan.

One day later a 22-year-old man, Nicholas Bell-Wright, was charged in the teen's murder.

Police said at the time Cooper's death was related to drugs.