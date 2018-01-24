A Manitoba judge has sentenced Nicholas Bell-Wright to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 16 years for the second-degree murder of Winnipeg teen and popular hockey player Cooper Nemeth.

Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Glenn Joyal called the 2016 killing a crime of "callous brutality" during the sentencing on Wednesday.

He described the seven-day search for Nemeth's body following his disappearance after a Valentine's Day house party as "hellish" for the whole community.

Joyal told court the tragedy was that nothing he said Wednesday would bring Nemeth back.

Prior to sentencing, Bell-Wright told court he was sorry and regrets Nemeth's death every day.

"I know what happened wasn't right. I'm very sorry for what happened … I can't imagine how much pain I've caused," he said.

Nemeth's mother, Gaylene Nemeth, left court before Bell-Wright spoke.

Defence lawyer Barry Sinder had asked for 12 years before parole eligibility. He said his client had read all 96 victim impact statements presented to the court and understood how it affected so many people.

He said his client has shown remorse and "there is chance for rehabilitation."

For a previous story, see below:

Gaylene Nemeth looked at her son's killer and told him he gave her son, Cooper, a death sentence and his family a life sentence, and critically injured the community.

"He stole everything from Cooper and from us," she said.

Around 100 people filled the seats at Court of Queen's bench in Winnipeg on Wednesday morning for Nicholas Bell-Wright's sentencing hearing.

Bell-Wright, 24, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of 17-year-old Cooper Nemeth, a popular hockey player.

The sentencing hearing was initially delayed after 96 people submitted victim impact statements.

All of the statements were submitted to the court in a large binder on Wednesday, but 15 were read during the hearing.

Gaylene Nemeth told court that everyday occurrences are now triggers for her pain. She broke down in tears describing how every song and television show, and watching sports, reminds her of her son and the tragic way he died.

"I live in such a darkness that I can't feel sunlight anymore," she said.

She spoke about how she struggles to sleep and sometimes wakes up gasping for air.

"I spend the rest of the night wondering if my son was gasping for air," she said, referring to the night of his death.

'Parents should never outlive their children'

Cooper Nemeth disappeared after a 2016 Valentine's Day house party, prompting a citywide search that involved friends, teammates and hundreds of others.

An agreed statement of facts said Cooper Nemeth met up with Bell-Wright outside the party. Bell-Wright, who said he could help set up a drug deal, later shot Cooper Nemeth twice in the head.

His body was found six days later in a garbage can.

"I don't know where he hid my son for a week and I don't know my son's last word," Gaylene Nemeth said Wednesday, breaking down in tears.

Brent Nemeth, Cooper's father, looked at Bell-Wright told the killer he had tossed his son "in a garbage can like a piece of trash."

"My first-born. My son. Murdered at age 17," he said.

"Parents should never outlive their children."

Court heard that Cooper Nemeth was kind, goofy and a protector for his younger sister.

Cooper Nemeth's grandmother's, aunt and friends walked through the silent courtroom to the witness box to read their victim impact statements, one after another for hours.

His friends spoke about how their high school graduation was sombre and filled with sadness without Cooper Nemeth around to help them celebrate. Some friends spoke about how they felt guilt, were depressed and struggled with school work after his murder.

Cooper James Nemeth's aunt, Laresa Sayles, left, and hundreds of others joined the search for the 17-year-old after he went missing Feb. 14, 2016. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

His aunt Laresa Sayles told court that "Cooper was a gift to me."

"He taught me how to be cool," she said.

She said she's been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and the grief of the death has had a large and lasting impact on the entire family.

She looked to Joyal and pleaded with him to put "this monster behind bars for as long as possible."

The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. Crown attorney Mike Himmelman has asked for no chance of parole for 16 years.