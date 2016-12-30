Hockey sticks destined for a commemorative bench honouring the memory of slain teen Cooper Nemeth have been found and returned to the family, Winnipeg police say.

"It was a kind Samaritan who found them," a Winnipeg police spokesperson said Friday morning.

The sticks went missing from the Nemeth family's garage on Bonner Avenue this week.

Andrew Skogen, a friend of the family, had collected about 40 hockey sticks, some of which once belonged to Cooper, which were to be incorporated into a memorial bench. Cooper was 17 when he was killed in February.

Someone broke into the garage and stole 20 of the sticks Wednesday morning, security footage from the nearby Gateway Recreation Centre revealed.

Roughly half of the 20 have been recovered, police said.

The Nemeth family was offering a reward for the stolen hockey sticks, Skogen told CBC News on Wednesday.

Hundreds joined a citywide search for Cooper over the course of several days in February.

He was missing for about a week before he was found dead at a home on Bayne Crescent.

Nicholas Bell-Wright, 22, was charged with second-degree murder.

No further arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate and work to recover the remaining hockey sticks.