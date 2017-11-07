Nicholas Bell-Wright has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Winnipeg teen Cooper Nemeth.

Cooper Nemeth, 17, disappeared after leaving a house party on Feb. 14, 2016. A massive search ended a week later when his body was found behind a home one street over from the location of the house party.

Court was told on Tuesday that Bell-Wright and Nemeth knew each other through the drug trade and that during a dispute, Nemeth was shot twice in the head.

Nemeth, 17, went missing Feb. 14, 2016, after leaving a house party on Amelia Crescent in the city's East Kildonan area.

His disappearance led to hundreds of people — family members, friends and even volunteers who did not know him — searching for him. Flyers with his photograph were posted around Winnipeg.

Nemeth's body was found nearly a week later, on Feb. 20, 2016, in a garbage bin behind a house on Bayne Crescent, just one street over from the house party.

Bell-Wright was arrested the following morning in the Maples neighbourhood.

Police have said Nemeth — a Grade 12 student at River East Collegiate — died Feb. 14, the same day he was last seen by friends.

A preliminary inquiry for Bell-Wright was supposed to take place in July 2017 but during a court appearance in March, he instead was directly indicted at the Crown's request.

Bell-Wright will be sentenced at a later date following the completion of a court-ordered pre-sentence report.

The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.