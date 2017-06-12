The moniker "Rock 'n' Roll Fisherman" is one Todd Longley embraces.

With his shaggy hair and colourful tattoos, he certainly looks the part.

But he's also come a long way to earn the nickname — from troubled inner-city youth to one of Manitoba's premiere professional anglers.

He's now the owner and operator of the City Cats guiding service and a passionate advocate for angling, volunteering with various efforts to get people of all ages and abilities involved in the sport.

"I have the schtick with my long hair, and I'm different than other guys," Longley said. "I'm more vocal and I'll coach you. By the end of the day, my fishing customers love me and can't wait to go out again."

'No one really knows what to expect until they step into my boat,' says City Cats owner Todd Longley. (Todd Longley)

Longley started City Cats 18 years ago. He specializes in channel catfish, walleye and freshwater drum fishing on the Red River between Selkirk and Lockport.

"No one really knows what to expect until they step into my boat," he said. "All of a sudden, my customers are catching massive, 30-pound river monsters right in our own backyards here in Manitoba."

He's also a member of the Urban Angling Partnership, an organization of government and private sector agencies focused on promoting urban recreational fishing on the Red and Assiniboine Rivers.

From wild child to professional angler

Longley has always had a passion for fishing. At the age of 10, he would ride the bus from the downtown Winnipeg depot to Lockport first thing in the morning.

"I wouldn't come back until dark, by myself," he said. "I was just crazy for fishing. I would come home with a garbage bag full of saugers, carve them up and cook them."

Todd Longley has become a passionate advocate for angling in Manitoba, helping people of all ages and abilities participate in the sport. (Todd Longley/Facebook)

Growing up on Young Street in Winnipeg, Longley says he got into trouble and was a bit of a wild child. "My dad did the best he could with the skills he had, but my brother and I both ended up in group homes," he explained.

As a young man, Longley says he spent a lot of time with troubled youth, and was eventually led down a bad path. But at age 18, Longley didn't like where his life was headed and separated himself from his friends.

"I always knew there was good inside of me," he said.

Longley began taking fishing from a hobby to a profession several years ago when Manitoba Fisheries called several local anglers together to see if there was interest in starting a guiding service in Winnipeg.

"A lot of people don't have time to travel far to fish. They just want to get a couple hours out on the water and see Winnipeg from the river. Hence my company name, City Cats," he said. "That's how it started."

Angling advocate

Longley has been a long-time advocate for the sport of fishing and makes it a priority to donate his time to various charities and community initiatives. Over the years, he's received requests to donate fishing trips to various fundraisers and has conducted fishing seminars for families.

Longley is also part of the annual Urban Fishing Derby at the Assiniboine River walkway at The Forks, which is designed to give Winnipeggers the opportunity to take part in the city's world-class fishing. The annual events accepts donations on behalf of Marymound School, which offers services for at-risk students, and the Never Alone Foundation, which supports cancer patients and their families.

Longley said with some financial support from good friends, he has became very good at putting on events.

"One thing about being a fishing guide, you meet a lot of high-profile people," he said. "I've met some very influential people who have become good friends of mine," and have helped sponsor events, Longley said.

Todd Longley with Winnipeg Jets player Dustin Byfuglien. 'You meet a lot of high-profile people,' as a fishing guide, Longley says. (Todd Longley/Facebook)

He's also a part of the event Generation Next Angler, an annual fishing tournament. "It's an event that basically a whole family can go fishing together, in, like, a competitive atmosphere," Longley said, "and every kid wins a prize."

This year's event is coming up on June 24 in Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba.

"I get to play Santa Claus for all of these kids and that's where I get a big rush," Longley said. "I watch these kids run around and pick the prize that they want. It's really addicting."

His most recent project is called Keeping it Reel. Longley and several other professional anglers volunteer their time and boats to take groups of children with disabilities and their families out fishing. This year's event is taking place June 23 at Selkirk Park.

Events like that, and Generation Next Angler, are important for families, Longley said.

"A family that plays together stays together, right? Which is true. Families need to do activities together and to bond."

As for people who are new to fishing, Longley says it's best to start with a professional fishing guide. "You're going to learn in one day what would take you 10 years to learn on your own," he said.

And Longley pulls in quite a few fish, since he knows the prime spots where catfish like to hang out. "I get big numbers. On some days, I'll get close to 50 fish," he said.

But the real joy for Longley is watching the people he takes out bring in their catches.

"Even though I tell them they're going to catch big fish, they never expect it," he said. "And I never get tired of watching people reel in monster fish."

