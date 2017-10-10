Imagine taking the leap, leaving your 9-5 corporate job and opening a new business. Now imagine doing it with your sibling.

After years of working behind desks, two Winnipeg sisters have jumped ship to follow their passion.

The Painters Café is a new store in Transcona that offers repurposed furniture and custom-made signs. Winnipeg sisters Michele and Angie Zubrin opened the store at 2089 Plessis Rd. on June 24.

"It was a dream of ours that we put together a couple years ago. We finally just said, 'That's it, we're going to do this!'" said Michele Zubrin. "Angie is a graphic designer and lover of painting furniture, and I've always appreciated and wanted to have my own business."

The Painters Café teaches people how to upcycle old furniture, as well as make custom signs using chalk-based paints. There are also biweekly workshops that teach distressing and waxing techniques, and even a paint-it-yourself studio.

If you're looking for another place that offers a similar set-up, you won't find it. The Painters Café is the only business in Winnipeg that includes classes, a studio, custom signs and furniture under one roof, said Michele.

"We are the only store in Winnipeg that has everything all in one spot."

Every item in the store is hand-painted by Angie, whether it's custom signs or furniture. People can purchase items in the store or choose to work with Angie on a custom-piece they've brought in from home.

Taking the leap

Opening a brand-new business after years of working job contracts wasn't easy. Michele had worked in office environments since graduating from high school. When a job contract wrapped up in June 2016, she decided to enroll in a three-month self-employment training program through the YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg that September.

"I've always wanted to own my own little dream job," she said. "I realized that I'm probably a better employer than an employee."

Meanwhile, Angie wasn't happy at her graphic design job. So after 18 years, she resigned from her position in May 2017 and joined forces with Michele.

"I've been a graphic designer my entire life and sat in a beige cubicle for many years," said Angie.

"I would race home [from work] to paint furniture and signs, and realized that that was my passion. I just couldn't go to a corporate place anymore, I needed a more creative atmosphere."

Different strengths

Michele said the two of them have the "perfect little symbiotic relationship." Michele handles the administration and business end of things, and is also responsible for most of the carpentry.

Angie Zubrin stands beside a repainted cabinet. (Sabrina Carnavale/CBC)

"I'm a jackie of all trades and a master of none," Michele says.

That gives Angie the freedom to work on her painting and custom signs.

"I'm definitely the right side of the brain and Michele is the left side — she's all business and I tend to be more artistically crazy," Angie says. "We are very much alike but also very different."

Angie does admit, though, that she's a bit disorganized when it comes to her workspace.

"I'm very forgetful and my stuff is everywhere. [Michele] is always walking behind me with a dustpan," Angie said.

The two agree the business only works because of their complementary strengths.

"Michele has the business part and I get to play," said Angie.

Michele and Angie grew up in North Kildonan and have always had a close relationship — they're only 19 months apart in age.

"Angie has always been considered my best friend. We've been together literally night and day for three months with this project and we have yet to bash each other's heads in," Michele said. "So it's working quite nicely thus far."

Angie sees things a little differently.

The Painters Café offers repurposed furniture and custom-made signs. (The Painters Café)

"She sugar-coats everything. She was a big bully growing up," Angie laughed.

"[Michele] has a place for everything and everything in its place. She's been good for me."

For Michele, owning a business with her sister is everything she could have hoped for.

"Angie and I can literally be open with comments and suggestions without feeling like we're walking on eggshells, or wondering whether or not we're going to get docked pay if we come in late or leave early," says Michele.

Looking at expanding

Three months in, Michele and Angie have no plans of slowing down. The pair have even been approached about expanding.

"It's a project that we can pay our bills with, so to know that there's a possibility that it could grow is something that we didn't anticipate," said Michele.

It's hard for Angie to believe what she and Michele have accomplished in the last six months.

"There's never a day that goes by that my sister and I don't have goosebumps, knowing that I was very unhappy sitting behind my desk not following my passion, and here we are," Angie said.

"I'm just overwhelmed that we've come this far. It's a complete feeling of freedom and absolute gratitude."