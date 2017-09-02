Cher, Elvis, Bon Jovi and Kiss are just a few of the acts scheduled to appear at a music festival in a Manitoba town this weekend.

Well, tribute versions of them, anyway.

The Cooks Creek Revival Ultimate Tribute Band Festival is set to take place on Sunday in Cooks Creek Man., about 30 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The concert will be held at the Cooks Creek Grotto, the concrete structure that also hosts the community's medieval festival.

Gerry Koreman, president of the Cooks Creek Community Centre, said it's the first concert scheduled for the Grotto since 2011.

The Cooks Creek Grotto is also the site of the community's medieval festival, seen here in 2016. (Kassandra Nadeau-Lamarche/CBC)

"It's quite the buzz," Koreman said. "… Six years ago, it was so much fun and people talked about it for years."

In addition to Cher, Elvis, Bon Jovi and Kiss, bands dedicated to performing songs by The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and a Keith Urban tribute artist will perform. The stage will be set up behind the grotto, Koreman said.

"People who like Elvis music, he's going to be really an eye-catcher," Koremand said. "My favourite is the Beatles. All the band members from the Beatles come from Cooks Creek."

In addition to music, participants can grab a drink — it's a licensed event — or snack on concessions including food from the Half Moon restaurant, Bridge Drive-In ice cream and mini doughnuts.

Adult tickets cost $35 and children under 12 will get in for $10. Children under six will be admitted for free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gates or online.