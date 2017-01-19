A shot was fired through the door of a Winnipeg convenience store after it was robbed Thursday morning.

There were two people who went into the store while two others waited in the parking lot, said police, who were called to the shop on the 500 block of Broadway just after 2 a.m.

The two inside stole some cash and as all four left the area, one of them fired a gun, police said.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

The glass was shot out of one of the doors to D's Market during a morning robbery on Thursday. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Kenaston businesses robbed

Police are also investigating two other robberies of businesses on Kenaston Boulevard.

The first happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Kenaston. A female used a weapon to threaten staff at a clothing store before stealing a number of items.

About an hour later and a couple of blocks away, another store was robbed. Three people — two males and a female — threatened staff with pepper spray and stole some clothes.

The males got away but a female suspect was found and arrested by police, who are investigating to see whether the two incidents are connected.