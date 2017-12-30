As 2017 wraps up, Winnipeg police said it has been "controlled mayhem" in Winnipeg.

"It seems, when it rains it pours," said police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray on Saturday.

From arson and fraud arrests to a stolen vehicle speeding through the city at 150 km/h, police said the bitter cold has not slowed down crime in the city.

High speed chase leads to arrest

Officers tried to pull over a Jeep Cherokee around Dale and Roblin Boulevard on Friday around 12:45 a.m. when the vehicle's plates didn't match its make and model, Murray said.

But the jeep took off — speeding up to 150 km/h.

Officers backed off the chase, trailing from a far distance, and Air1, the police helicopter, took over. Police said the vehicle continued to drive recklessly south and west of Winnipeg.

The helicopter eventually tracked the jeep to the town of Starbuck, about 38 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, where it parked behind a home.

Officers moved in around the home and arrested two men.

The jeep turned out to be stolen from a dealership earlier this month, police said. The plates, which had originally tipped off police, were from a different stolen vehicle.

Inside the jeep, police said they also found bolt cutters, pliers and wire cutters.

A 33-year-old man and 57-year-old man from Starbuck face multiple charges including dangerous driving and possession of property obtained by crime.

The suspects were also charged with other break and enters going back to early 2016.

Meth-fuelled break and enter terrifies family, police say

A man who was high on methamphetamine broke into a residential complex and chased a young family out of their home, Winnipeg police said.

The man tried to pry open windows and patio doors of a residential complex on Ellen Street near Bannatyne Avenue around 2:50 a.m. on Friday, police said.

A security guard confronted him but the man used a piece of wood to hit the guard across the head.

The man kept trying to break in to suites and eventually forced a door open where he found a family sleeping, police said.

The family woke up and ran out of their home. The man chased them until they were able to get into a neighbour's suite.

But that didn't stop the man and he tried to break in through the neighbour's door, police said.

"You can only imagine how traumatizing this incident would have been for this family sleeping at night to have their door forced open and an individual who was high on a substance acting erratically to challenge them like that," Murray said.

"I don't think it's something that's easily forgotten. It's horrible to hear about incidents like this."

When police arrived, the man then threatened to shoot the officers, Murray said.

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody and faces a slew of charges including break and enter, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

2 women arrested after mailbox break-ins

Two women were arrested after a police say they broke into mail boxes in order to steal people's identities.

From April to December, Murray said the women were breaking into mailboxes and taking credit cards, debit cards, identification and even letters.

They would then use the cards and information to try to buy things around the city or use the fake identification to write fraudulent cheques, Murray said.

After a long investigation by the major crimes unit, police arrested a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old woman at a hotel on York Avenue near Donald Street on Friday. During the arrest, one of the women kicked an officer multiple times, police said.

Together, the women face more than 50 charges including break and enter, fraud and using a forged document.

Police also arrested a man and a woman after a shooting earlier this month left a man with life-altering injuries.

And a 17-year-old woman was also charged with arson after a fire completely destroyed a home in the North End on Friday morning. Police said methamphetamine, alcohol and an argument over $10 were the reasons behind the fire.

Murray said the busy weekend speaks to the challenges police face with methamphetamine.

"We've seen methamphetamine originally started with a lot of property crime and then it moved to violent crime," he said.

"It's very tough to communicate with somebody who is high on methamphetamine."