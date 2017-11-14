A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with break-ins at construction sites in Winnipeg.

On Aug. 19, someone broke into a locked construction site and a locked storage container on Portage Avenue near Wall Street. Various tools valued at more than $5,000 were stolen, police said.

A man sold some of the stolen items to a pawn shop two days later.

Then on Oct. 6, a locked construction site on St. Anne's Road north of Fermor Avenue was broken into. Tools and other materials were stolen from a utility trailer.

The next day, and again on Oct. 10, some of the tools were sold to a pawn shop by a man later identified as the same person who sold stolen tools in August, police said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 9 and on Nov. 13, police found the man driving a vehicle in the North End. The vehicle was stopped and the man was arrested.

He is charged with break, enter and theft as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said the man has been charged with similar offences in the past.