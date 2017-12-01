Police have formally charged an officer with refusing a breathalyzer.

Const. Michael Hawley, 49, has also been charged with driving while impaired, unsafe storage of a firearm and unsafe storage of a magazine.

The eight-year member of the Winnipeg police force was arrested on Sunday.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service were called to a minor collision after a vehicle hit a fence and the officer was arrested on Enniskillen Avenue, near McGregor Street.

Hawley has been placed on administrative leave.

The name of a different officer, who was also facing drunk driving charges, has not been released yet because he has not been formally charged.

On Monday, Nov. 20, RCMP arrested an off-duty officer in the Headingley area, just outside Winnipeg. That officer will face charges including the care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired.

The charges come just days after Const. Justin Holz, 34, was also charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving and driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08 per cent causing death. Holz, 34, was previously charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with the collision that killed Cody Severight, 23, in October.

An RCMP officer was also charged for refusing to give a breath sample after his vehicle was pulled over near Birds Hill Park in September.