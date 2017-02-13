Jennifer Dreger checks the windowsill of her master bedroom window. She's worried water will seep down from the attic of her new Winnipeg condo again.

Dreger and her husband, Wayne, moved into Park City Condominiums, a Transcona development built by A & S Homes, two years ago. The retired couple sold their family home in search of a worry-free lifestyle so they could travel with peace of mind.

The newly built unit they bought has turned out to be anything but, they say.

"Why did we buy this place? I mean, you don't expect that kind of a thing in a brand new house," Jennifer Dreger said.

The Dregers are among several buyers who told the CBC they've had problems with their new homes at Park City Condominiums and have struggled to get an adequate response from the builder.

The Dregers supplied a list of issues in their home.

Water has periodically seeped down the inside of their windows — Dreger has iPad video of water seeping onto the inside of a window from above the frame.

The builder sent someone to check what was causing the problem and discovered no insulation was installed around the windows and doors, the Dregers said.

Insulation was installed, which was supposed to fix the problem, but water has leaked in again.

For the money they spent, they expected better, Dreger said.

"This is not our first new home. We've never had problems like that before, and you don't expect those kinds of problems," she said.

Outside in their shared garage, the parking pad is so low that as soon as there is an inch of water in the alley, it starts to flow in and pool in the garage, they said.

The drywall on the exterior walls of their garage is soaked with water reaching almost three feet high.

The Dregers noticed issues with their drywall and flooring installation right away, but when someone came to check the work, they said it was the same person who did the installation and they didn't want to admit there were any issues.

"We've just kind of given up on that and said OK, we'll get our own people in, in time, and do the repairs ourselves and be done with it,'" said Wayne Dreger.

"I would be very happy if they would give me my money back and I would go move somewhere else. That's exactly how I feel. They can buy it back from us and look after their own problems," Jennifer Dreger said.

No heat for 6 months

Richard Hoyle, who moved into a nearby unit in July, said the heat didn't work properly on the main floor of his condo for the first six months. The temperature in his home would be over 30 C on the upper floors but hover around 8 C on the main floor.

The problem was recently addressed, but Hoyle believes it was only because he's been so persistent.

"It seems the attitude the builder takes is it's almost like they're doing me a favour by returning to the property and repairing the deficiencies," Hoyle said.

Richard Hoyle reads a book in his living room. He said he used the small electric heater for months to warm up his main floor living space. (CBC)

Hoyle said he paid a premium for a new home and expected to be able to unpack his boxes and not worry about anything for at least five years, but chasing after issues in his home has cost him a lot of time.

"I think there was something like a total of 23 service calls on 23 different days, all of which I had to be present for, because somebody has to be here to let those workmen or women into the property," he said.

Jacques Musso, who works in construction, moved into his unit two years ago and discovered myriad issues right away, he said.

He was told the front door to his home was kicked in during construction. Instead of installing a new door, workers simply put wood putty over the cracked wood and frame and painted over it, he said.

Jacques Musso said he was told the front door of his unit was damaged during construction. (CBC)

His master bathroom had a constant sewer smell from the drain and he was instructed to run water down the drain every day to try to keep the smell down, he said.

Siding is falling off the exterior of his home, laminate on the countertop is starting to lift off and there are drafts coming into his home from electrical sockets, he said.

"Hopefully A & S will come good on the majority of the stuff. We're not asking for a new building. We're asking to get stuff done that has to be done," he said.

Musso doesn't expect his home to be problem-free for 50 years, but he said he doesn't think he should be responsible for issues that have been there since the start.

"How do I know upstairs, where I'm having my draft problem, [if] I don't have insulation in the walls. As a homeowner of three years in July, it's not my responsibility to cut a hole in the wall to inspect this … It shouldn't come out of my pocket," said Musso.

A & S responds

In a written statement, A & S Homes told CBC their practice is to complete any outstanding items and respond to homeowners in a timely and professional manner.

They also said that sometimes seasonal delays can occur but the company works to ensure homeowners understand the time frames required to complete work.

A & S also said they have been in regular communication with the condominium board and property managers for the complex, and that they have assurances that both the board and property managers are "satisfied with the way that we have interacted with them and are happy to continue to working together."

Permit problems

This isn't the first time owners in a development built by A & S have complained.

Last March, A & S was ordered by a city committee to repair hundreds of deficiencies in a Richmond West condo development on Keslar Road.

The buildings were constructed between 2008 and 2011 but because many of the final inspections were never completed, the owners argued that A & S had a responsibility to come back and fix the problems, even though years had passed.

A & S filed an appeal. During the appeal hearing, city staff said they didn't believe A & S had diligent and sufficient quality-control inspections.

They cited reports from city permits that said A & S had 691 outstanding permits as of Dec. 31, 2015 and 1,716 outstanding defects as of March 9, 2016.

CBC requested an up-to-date permit report, but the city said it doesn't provide reports on builders.

A & S lost that appeal and some of the owners at the Park City development are hopeful they may be able to use the dozens of permits still open on their complex to hold A & S accountable.

New Home Warranty

A & S and the development are registered under the New Home Warranty Program of Manitoba which covers defects in materials and workmanship, but only for issues identified in the first year of ownership.

The warranty program also covers major structural defects for a five-year period, but the coverage for the final four years doesn't include non-structural defects.

The Dregers, who still have travel plans this spring, feel there isn't much more they can do.

"You just have to cross your fingers and hope that nothing happens while you're away," said Wayne Dreger.